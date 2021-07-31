Elaine Thompson-Herah’s run to become the fastest woman alive - retaining her 100m Olympic title - was “semi unreal” and “mind-blowing”, according to Greg Rutherford.

The London 2012 long jump gold medallist was watching inside the stadium at Tokyo 2020 for Eurosport, witnessing the Jamaican cross the line in 10.61 seconds, the second quickest time ever and an Olympic record.

Thompson-Herah, who has struggled with injury since winning double gold at Rio 2016, saw off the challenge from Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, whose own time of 10.74 was fast enough to make the top 10 ever run by a female athlete.

“You see these moments and you think, it’s semi unreal.” said Rutherford.

To run that fast, it’s an Olympic record, in the blue riband event. To become an Olympic champion again, as Elaine has, it’s mind-blowing, it’s remarkable.

“Jamaica got a 1-2-3 (Shericka Jackson claimed bronze), it’s showing that dominance that they’ve had for a while now. You see things like that - speechless. Unbelievable.”

Fraser-Pryce went into the race as the quickest in the world this year and has returned to the sport after becoming a mum since the last Games in Rio. Rutherford is full of admiration for an athlete who has become a role model: “She’s most certainly one of the Olympic greats. She is still the double Olympic champion from '08 and '12.

For her to go away, to become a mother, to put her body through that and come back out and do this, she is such an inspirational person.

“For someone like me that’s trying to make a small comeback into sport, I don’t know what I’m moaning about to be honest, I’ve gone through absolutely nothing in comparison. She really is somebody that a lot of people can look up to.”

“To be able to run that fast, the speeds that she’s running missing part of her hamstring, that’s phenomenal, genuinely phenomenal,” said Rutherford.

“She really did put up a massive fight. She’s going towards the relay, with the grit and determination that she has, I would not bet against her having an absolute blinder, running incredibly fast and helping the British 4x100m get round and win a medal.”

