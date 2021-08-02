Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn beat her American rival Kendra Harrison to win gold in the 100m hurdles.

The Olympic record holder produced a flawless performance to win the first Olympic gold medal of her career and Puerto Rico’s second ever gold, finishing in a time of 12.37 seconds.

World record holder Harrison ran in 12.52 seconds so was forced to settle for silver, while Jamaica’s Megan Tapper finished in bronze position in 12.55 seconds, pipping Nigeria's Tobi Amusan to third (12.60).

“Camacho-Quinn has done it and has banished all those memories of Rio five years ago,” Martin Gillingham said on Eurosport commentary.

“She crashed out in the semi-finals and didn’t even make the final. Now the Olympic record holder is the Olympic champion.

“It’s gone smoothly in the end and she has registered, on her fourth attempt, her first ever victory over the world champion and world record holder Kendra Harrison.”

Camacho-Quinn got off to a great start and it was clear after the first 50m it was going to be a battle between the Puerto Rican and Harrison for the gold medal.

The 24-year-old extended her lead further in the final 25m and crossed the line ahead of Harrison. For Harrison, 28, her wait for an Olympic gold medal continues.

"Utterly incredible," Eurosport's Greg Rutherford said. "It puts to bed all of the issues she had in Rio. It shows the ups and downs of sport.

You can have a bad performance as she did back in Rio when it didn't go to plan at all. Five years later she is the Olympic champion. A fantastic performance.

