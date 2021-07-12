Katarina Johnson-Thompson is confident she will be in good enough shape to challenge for gold in the heptathlon at Tokyo 2020, despite rupturing her Achilles in December.

A fully fit Johnson-Thompson would be among the favourites for glory in Japan this summer, but there are doubts about her fitness following the serious injury she suffered in December.

The 28-year-old claims fitness won’t be an issue, and will test herself in competitive action in the long jump at the Diamond League meeting in Gateshead on Tuesday.

Tokyo 2020 Asher-Smith pulls out of British Grand Prix 19 HOURS AGO

Asked if she’s fit enough to challenge for glory, the 2019 world champion said : “That's my aim. I wouldn't have worked so hard as I have for the last seven months to get to the position I'm in. I've done high jump last week, I'm doing long jump on Tuesday and then I've got another competition ahead of Tokyo.

My goals haven't changed, but circumstances have changed. I just know I'm pushing every day to still achieve my targets."

Preparing for the multi-discipline event is difficult even with a clear run, so the Brit is facing a tough challenge to be at peak form for Tokyo.

“Everything is healed, I just haven't had the competition practice that I normally would have,” she said. “This is one of my first big competitions and it's July. I'm 100 per cent in my body. In the coming weeks I'll see where I'm at performance-wise.“

Reflecting on her injury, Johnson-Thompson said: “The lowest part was definitely the impact when it happened and trying to readjust realities and certain preparations for something that I've been preparing for five years.

At one point, it could have gone one of two ways but I'm glad it went in the best direction for me where I'm able to compete at my third Olympics. I'm fully fit and ready to go.

“I missed a fair bit of training at the start of the injury and I just wanted to get my head down and get into a big training block.”

The story of eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt

Tokyo 2020 Jackson backing home support to propel Team GB to glory A DAY AGO