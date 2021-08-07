Olympic 100m men’s gold-medal winner Lamont Marcell Jacobs says he is "not worried" about an investigation around former nutritionist Giacomo Spazzini, with the sprinter’s team saying the pair split in March.

Spazzini is reportedly under investigation by the Italian police in a probe called “Operation Muscle Bound”, which began in June 2019, according to The Times

Speaking with reporters in Tokyo, Jacobs, who stunned the world to win gold and then doubled up by helping Italy to win the 4x100m relay, said that as soon as he heard about the investigation he cut ties with Spazzini.

"Well, this is something that honestly, I am not involved with, because from the very first moment we heard about this thing that happened, we stopped working with him," Jacobs told reporters when asked about Spazzini.

"But we are not worried, in fact the person was involved in a situation which was not his fault. At the end of the situation he was not considered guilty, so we are relaxed about it."

Italian media reported that the split came in March and a statement released by Jacobs’ agent Marcello Magnani confirmed that fact.

"I confirm to you that Marcell stopped to work with Giacomo Spazzini in March, as soon as he has known about the investigation."

According to The Times, the police are looking into the alleged use or supply of performance-enhancing drugs.

In a statement to the paper the police added “the nutritionist Giacomo Spazzini and an unnamed individual (are) accused of providing illegally procured growth hormones and anabolic steroids.”

A statement released by Spazzini’s lawyer, Stefano D’Apolito, also said: "I write the following at the request of my client, Giacomo Spazzini, in relation to stories that have appeared in recent days in various publications.

"To settle any doubt, I would make clear that the athlete Jacobs was assisted - until the month of March - in a nutritional capacity by medical professionals of the centre that my client runs as a business owner.

"He is not a nutritionist and has never carried out such an activity which, I repeat, the centre offers its clients via specialist medical professionals.

"As regards the contact between my client and Jacobs, this has its basis in a relationship of friendship.

"Finally, I wish to make clear that in the penal proceedings in which Spazzini is being investigated, evidential elements have emerged in the course of these investigations that exonerate my client of all responsibility.

"I therefore trust that my client will be absolved in the preliminary phase of proceedings."

