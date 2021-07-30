Team GB’s early forays in athletics delivered disappointment as Lawrence Okoye, Zak Seddon and Phil Norman missed out on qualification in their respective events.

Okoye was Britain’s only entry in the discus, but his event ended in disappointment as he failed to post a mark after a trio of no-throws.

The 29-year-old represented GB at the London Olympics in 2012 before shifting his attentions to forging a career in NFL.

Tokyo 2020 Athletics Heats incl. W 100m & W 800m 2 HOURS AGO

He was signed by some big teams but failed to make the grade, and returned to the discus in 2019 with high hopes of performing well in Tokyo.

It did not work out and it remains to be seen if he presses on in the event.

Seddon and Norman missed out on qualification for the final of the 3000 metre steeplechase.

Seddon made a bold bid and led for three laps, but he paid for his exertions and his time of 8:43.29 was only good enough for 14th in his heat.

Norman was never in contention and came home in 13th in a time of 8:46.57.

Ethiopia’s Lemacha Girma is well fancied to end Kenya’s dominance of the event and he qualified in the fastest time, with his 8:09.83 securing him first place in his heat.

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Hayward: No British woman has ever won sprint gold – so step forward, Dina Asher-Smith 12 HOURS AGO