Two- time Olympian Greg Rutherford has said he believes that Lamont Marcell Jacobs could be a champion to eclipse the achievements of Usain Bolt.

He became the first Italian ever to win the men's 100m, with a new European record time of 9.80 seconds

And he is is now being heralded as a successor to Bolt as the sprint king of the Olympics.

Speaking on Tokyo Today, Rutherford said: “Marcell Jacobs, he's a friend, a former long jumper, goes out there, produces the runs of his life, he breaks the European record in the semi-final, he breaks the European record yet again in the final, and he is now the Olympic champion.

“We've been waiting for somebody to come out there and be the new king of 100 metres and I think this man could be it.

We'll all be forgetting about Bolt in a few years' time because I think it's going to be Marcell Jacobs.

Rutherford further admitted to being left ‘borderline speechless’ by the action taking place in the athletics stadium at Tokyo 2020.

The London 2012 Olympic gold medallist, who is in Japan for Eurosport, was able to experience the electric day firsthand.

“What an incredible day. I mean, you go to the athletic stadium hoping to be wowed. And I'm borderline speechless, What an incredible session of athletics,” Rutherford said, reflecting on the day's events.

I've been really lucky in my career, I've managed to watch some of the most amazing moments with Usain Bolt breaking multiple world records, but this genuinely for me goes above that.

He mentioned Yulimar Rojas's triple jump world record as one of the most special moments.

“Rojas comes into this as the clear favourite, it was all about how far can she jump? Will she get that Olympic record, will she break the world record? She's been teetering on the edge of it for quite a long time, but was she going to do it? All the pressure was there.

“Goodness me, did she perform. She starts off the competition with an Olympic record, blowing the competition out of the water.

“Nobody else could respond to that because they all knew they weren't to that level, and then she finishes off with a world record.

“World records in athletics don't fall very often and this triple jump world record has stood for a very very long time now. For her to take that was remarkable, she's smashed it beyond belief.

“I think it's going to take a very very long time to be broken unless she breaks it herself, but also the Portuguese Patricia Mamona, she came out there, jumped 15 metres for the first time in her career. What a time to do it.

“She comes away as an Olympic silver medallist, she'd never won a medal on the Olympic or world stage, and she now comes away as the Olympic silver medallist, with a national record, incredible to see.

“That's the right time to peak.”

Rutherford also heaped admiration onto high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi.

The pair embodied the spirit of the Olympic Games when they decided to share a gold medal when both cleared 2.37 metres but were unable to get over 2.39.

Commenting on the pair, Rutherford said: “Oh, Barshim and Tamberi, two good friends of mine, and to watch them, just basically decide, 'Do you know what, we might as well both be Olympic champions,' was unbelievable to see, like truly amazing,

That is going to be a moment in the Olympics that people can talk about for a very, very long time.

“2.37 is what it took to become Olympic champion, they had the same scorecard going in, they then had have the shortest conversation with an official ever, and they just decide, 'We'll both be Olympic champions.' It was brilliant.

“I managed to give them a hug as well, which probably I'm going to be in a little bit trouble for, but it was just so incredibly special.

“So what a day of athletics, what three incredible moments and I cannot wait to see the rest of this Olympic Games.”

