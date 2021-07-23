British Olympic Association chair Hugh Robertson says no progress has been made in allowing six track and field athletes to escape their enforced isolation at their Tokyo 2020 training camp in Yokohama.

All of them were identified as close contacts after someone tested positive for coronavirus on their flight to Japan.

It is not known who they are - but steeplechaser Zak Seddon did post a tweet which has now been deleted, which said: “We've been stuck inside for six days now with 11 negative tests and all double vaccinated. Shocked we're not allowed back into a Covid-safe environment."

All six are halfway through their two-week isolation and are training on their own. Chef de mission Mark England has said they will not be prevented from competing if they continue to produce negative tests, but Robertson says even the conditions they are under now is something of an achievement.

"We are working on it on an hourly basis, but I would be lying if I said we were making progress," said Robertson.

We've succeeded in getting a concession that even though they are in quarantine they can train - athletes from other NOCs are sitting in their hotels.

"It is rotten for them and incredibly difficult but they are in a better position than others. The rules we operate under are changing on an almost daily basis.

"Have we got everything we wanted? No. But are we grateful they can continue to train? Yes, we are."

The total number of Games-related Covid-19 cases have now passed 100, after 19 new positive cases were identified in the latest daily figures.

No Team GB athletes have yet tested positive since arriving in Japan, although tennis players Johanna Konta and Dan Evans, as well as shooter Amber Hill, did return Olympic-ending results before they were due to fly to Japan.

