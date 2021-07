Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: 'Absolutely gutting' - Greg Rutherford crushed by Dina Asher-Smith not making 100m final

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Absolutely gutting' - Greg Rutherford is left absolutely crushed by Team GB's Dina Asher-Smith not making the 100m final after the semi-finals. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:22, an hour ago