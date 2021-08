Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - ‘It could have ended her career!’ – Greg Rutherford on Katarina Johnson-Thompson injury

Katarina Johnson-Thompson won her 100m hurdles heat in a time of 13.27 to sit seventh in the heptathlon standings. And Eurosport expert Greg Rutherford has paid tribute to her resilience after the 28-year-old fought back from an Achilles injury suffered in December.

00:00:46, 8 minutes ago