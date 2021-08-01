Sifan Hassan has confirmed that she will attempt an historic tilt at a distance-running treble at Tokyo 2020.

The Dutch athlete will compete in each of the women's 1,500m, 5,000m and 10,000m.

Such a target will involve as many as six gruelling, and very different, races in just eight days.

Tokyo 2020 Today’s the day: Who will take Bolt’s crown and win the men’s 100m? 4 HOURS AGO

Hassan is the reigning world champion at both 1,500m and 10,000m.

She secured both of those titles in outstanding fashion in Doha in 2019.

Earlier this year, she briefly held the world record over the longest distance on the track before Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia beat her time just two days later.

The challenge for Hassan, however, will be great with conditions in Tokyo hot and exceptionally humid.

“For me it is crucial to follow my heart,” Hassan explained of taking on all three races.

“Doing that is far more important than gold medals. That keeps me motivated and it keeps me enjoying this beautiful sport.”

'This is NOT good for the ego!' - Rutherford gets 'pied' twice by Fraser-Pryce

Hassan won her heat of the 5,000m on Friday.

She will run twice on Monday, first in the opening round of the 1,500m in the morning session and then the final of the 5,000m in the evening, with the latter race set to begin at 1.30pm BST.

Her focus leading up to the Olympics has been on the longer two events.

It is possible that a woman runs under 29 minutes over 10,000 metres on the track for the first times.

As distance-running paradigms continue to be shattered, powered by advances in shoe technology, Gidey's new world record of 29:01.03 could be pushed by a strong field in Tokyo.

- -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 'I'm trying to be a shining light' - Van Niekerk third in heat 6 HOURS AGO