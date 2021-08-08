Dutch runner Abdi Nageeye and Belgian Bashir Abdi put Benelux border rivalries aside to combine to overhaul fancied Kenyan Lawrence Cherono at Tokyo 2020.

Abdi and Nageeye collaborated to claim Olympic marathon medals in strange, but brilliant, scenes in Sapporo.

The running duo are both Somali-born and Abdi has previously described Nageeye as a "good friend".

Kenyan great Eliud Kipchoge (2:08:38) had surged away from a condensed group of leaders to take a brilliant solo victory and defend his Olympic title, leaving a whittled down trio to contest the remaining medals.

Kenya's Cherono had appeared well placed to follow team mate Kipchoge over the line as the trio entered the final 200 metres, leading the three as they came within sight of the line, but Nageeye (2:09:58)accelerated past him, beckoning his Benelux buddy Abdi to come with him.

Abdi (2:10:00) duly obliged to seal a famous bronze medal for Belgium, with Cherono (2:10:02) narrowly run out of the medals to deny Kenya further success.

"Nageeye, gesturing, come on he says," said commentator Rob Walker on Eurosport and discovery+.

He wants to get Abdi through as well. The Belgian and the Dutchman, trying to work in tandem. Can they break the Kenyan together?

"Wow! This is brilliant. Now the racing is going on. Abdi is being encouraged over the line. What is Nageeye doing?

"He wants to make sure that he gets the silver and Abdi gets the bronze, and he has done it! Cherono has been run out of the medals. Abdi, through all the encouragement from Nageeye, is the Olympic bronze medallist."

The pair embraced one another, a look of disbelief on the face of Abdi, who won a silver medal at the 2018 European Championships on the track over 10,000 metres.

They were soon joined by the brilliant Kipchoge, again irresistible in taking back-to-back Olympic crowns.

Kipchoge, as he so often does, proved untouchable over 26.2 miles, and consoled team mate Cherono having congratulated the European pair.

Spain's Ayad Lamdassem was the fifth runner to cross the line in Sapporo, with Europan athletes perhaps surprisingly taking four of the top ten places.

Chris Thompson was the sole British competitor to cross the line, nearly 13 minutes behind Kipchoge in a time of 2:21:29 and down in 54th place.

"Talk about a three-line whip and the union getting together," continued Walker.

"That was very much the Benelux countries working together to deny Kenya another medal. The European Union, it seemed there, is very much alive and kicking despite recent political events."

---

