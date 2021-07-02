Norway’s Karsten Warholm reckons there is “more in the tank” after breaking a 400m hurdles world record which had stood for 29 years.

In front of a home crowd at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo, the 25-year-old double world champion ran 46.70, faster than Kevin Young’s mark of 46.78 from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

The run lays down the marker of all markers to Warholm’s rivals - namely the USA’s Rai Benjamin - with just four weeks to go until athletics competition starts at Tokyo 2020. It is remarkable timing from the Norwegian, whose new world record came less than a week after American Sydney McLaughlin set a best ever time in the women’s 400m hurdles - which had been in place for 21 years.

“I knew that I have had fast times in my body for a long time but it’s one thing to know that you’re in good shape and it’s another thing to be able to go out and perform,” Warholm said.

This was just the perfect moment. Everybody’s talking about this world record, it has been standing for many, many years. It’s older than me, actually. It is very special to do it here at the Bislett Games in front of a great crowd including my friends and family.

“I really think there is more in the tank. And it might take another world record to win the Olympics.”

Athletes were running, jumping and throwing themselves into form in Oslo, and there was a stunning run by Eilish McColgan, who broke Paula Radcliffe’s 5,000m British record by finishing fourth 14:28.55 in a race won by Helen Obiri.

After having their Olympic places confirmed this week, Jazmin Sawyers (6.54m) and Abigail Izozuru (6.35m) finished fourth and sixth respectively in the long jump, while Daryll Neita ran 11.06 in the 100m behind Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast.

The men’s sprint disciplines are wide open, and Andre De Grasse looks to be in great form ahead of Tokyo, with a brilliant victory in the 200m in 20.09 seconds.

