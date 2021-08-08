Athletics

Tokyo 2020 - ‘This is extraordinary!’ – Abdi Nageeye and Bashir Abdi work to ‘break’ Lawrence Cherono for podium spot

Eliud Kipchoge (2:08:38) defended his marathon gold medal with an imperious display on the streets of Tokyo. However, the story of the race came when Abdi Nageeye of the Netherland's (2:09:58) and Belgium's Bashir Abdi (2:10:00) worked in tandem to pip Lawrence Cherono to the podium places. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:01:01, an hour ago