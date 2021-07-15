Usain Bolt may not be running in the delayed 2020 Olympics but that doesn’t mean the 100m race will be short of drama.

The retired Jamaican hung up his spikes after successfully defending his 100m gold for a third successive time at Rio 2016, meaning this year in Tokyo we’ll have a new winner.

Jamaica have also had success in the women’s 100m race with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce winning two of the last three golds on offer since Beijing 2008.

The 100m race is the showpiece of the athletics events, and arguably the entire Games, so it’s worth putting the date in your diary now to make sure you don’t miss all ten seconds of it.

With the Games taking place in Japan, many of the events will be underway when the UK are asleep with Tokyo eight hours ahead.

But the good news for UK athletics fans is there will be no need to set an early alarm for either 100m final.

When is the men’s 100m final race?

The men’s 100m prelims start on Saturday, July 31 (01:00-04:00 BST) with the first round taking place later on that day in the evening session (11:00-13:55 BST).

The semi-finals and final get underway on Sunday, August 1 in the evening session (11:00-13:55 BST) with the final due to start at 13:50 BST.

Zharnel Hughes looks to be Team GB's best chance of a medal but false-started in the final at the British Championships.

He is the reigning European 100m champion and also made the world final in 2019.

When is the women’s 100m final race?

The women's 100m prelims get underway on Friday, July 30 in the morning session in Japan (01:00-04:30 BST) with the first round to follow after.

The semi-final and final take place on Saturday, July 31, both in the second session of the day (11:00-13:55 BST), with the medals being decided at 13:50 BST.

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith will be hoping to feature in the medals but her preparations have sparked some minor concerns after withdrawing from Tuesday's British Grand Prix event in Gateshead as a precaution with a tight hamstring.

