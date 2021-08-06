Team GB's 4 x 100m women's relay team overcame a messy first changeover to win Olympic bronze, as Jamaica fulfilled their promise as favourites to take gold.

Imani Lansiquot took off early for her second leg and struggled to take the baton from Asha Philip, but all four runs were solid, as Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita completed the job to get GB on to the podium.

Elaine Thompson-Herah finishes the Games with three gold medals and Jamaica's victory means Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has her first Olympic title since London 2012, with Briana Williams and Shericka Jackson also guided them to the win.

Rio 2016 champions USA, a team made up of Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniel, Jenna Prandini and Gabby Thomas, had to make do with silver.

Jamaica's 4 x 100m relay team celebrate winning gold Image credit: Getty Images

Britain's first changeover did nothing to help nervous fans watching on, as Lansiquot came dangerously close to leaving her changeover zone before receiving the baton.

But the third place finish means GB have matched their achievement from five years ago in Rio.

It also leaves Asher-Smith with a medal, which seemed unlikely just six days ago when she pulled out of the 200m having failed to make the 100m final, revealing that she had been touch and go for the Games having torn her hamstring in June.

'A fantastic night for Team GB' - Relay teams and Muir celebrate together after medals

