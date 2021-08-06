Italy snatched gold away from Team GB in a dramatic finale to the men’s 4x100m relay.

After three brilliant changeovers, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake was unable to convert a promising lead for Britain as Italy’s Filippo Tortu stormed back on the home straight.

With the Americans failing to progress beyond their heat and the Jamaicans underwhelming in the final, it came down to an unlikely showdown between the two European outfits.

Tokyo 2020 Kipyegon dissapears under Kenyan flag after crushing 1500m Olympic record for gold 4 HOURS AGO

CJ Ujah, Zharnel Hughes and Richard Kilty combined to leave Mitchell-Blake with a glorious shot at gold, but Tortu held his form better in the final moments to win on the line.

Filippo Tortu (Italy) edges Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (Team GB) Image credit: Getty Images

Italy’s time of 37.50 seconds was a national record, with Team GB one hundredth back in 37.51. Canada took bronze in 37.70 with the Jamaicans – who had won the last two editions with headline act Usain Bolt – in fifth.

It caps a remarkable double for Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who also won the individual 100m title despite arriving in Japan with little hype.

The British quartet can take heart from another impressive outing, even if it was not the ending they had hoped for. Once burdened by baton failures, this current crop has medalled at all three major global championships since Rio 2016 – including a stunning world gold at London 2017 in Bolt's farewell race.

And to do it without Adam Gemili, who pulled up in the 200m heats with a hamstring injury, makes it all the more impressive.

'A fantastic night for Team GB' - Relay teams and Muir celebrate together after medals

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 ‘The world record holder had no answer!’ - Jepchirchir leads home Kenyan one-two in marathon 6 HOURS AGO