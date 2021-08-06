The 28-year-old improved her own national record to 3:54.50 to finish behind Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, with the Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan taking third as her 1500m-5000m-10,000m triple bid ended.

Muir had come agonisingly close to a global outdoor medal prior to the rearranged Games – finishing fifth and fourth at the 2015 and 2017 World Championships respectively, and seventh in Rio 2016 – having won the European 1500m title in 2018.

Tokyo 2020 Kipyegon dissapears under Kenyan flag after crushing 1500m Olympic record for gold 4 HOURS AGO

“I can’t put it into words how much it means to me,” she told Eurosport’s Greg Rutherford.

“I’ve missed out on a podium finish at a global level so many times and never got on the podium.

“My very first global medal is at an Olympics and it’s a silver against that field in a British record time. I could not wish for anything better.”

Laura Muir after winning silver Image credit: Getty Images

Positioned perfectly at the bell, Muir followed Kipyegon past Hassan on the final bend and kicked away down the home straight.

“I think for the first time in a number of years I’m 100% fit,” continued Muir.

“I went into the last World Championships in 2019 off a calf injury, in 2017 I had a stress fracture.

“I’m so happy I can put on paper what ‘me’ is. That’s what I’m capable of.”

Britain have won five track and field medals in Tokyo – albeit without striking gold – with Muir's silver added to by Keely Hodgkinson (women’s 800m - silver), Holly Bradshaw (women’s pole vault - bronze) and the men's and women's 4x100m relay teams (silver and bronze respectively).

'A fantastic night for Team GB' - Relay teams and Muir celebrate together after medals

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 ‘The world record holder had no answer!’ - Jepchirchir leads home Kenyan one-two in marathon 6 HOURS AGO