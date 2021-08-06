Laura Muir’s wait for a global outdoor medal is over after the Briton claimed a brilliant silver in the women’s 1500m at Tokyo 2020.

The 28-year-old was overcome with emotion after setting a national record behind Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, who stormed to victory in an Olympic record of 3:53.11.

Muir clocked 3:54.50 to take second ahead of the Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan, whose historic bid for a 1500m-5000m-10,000m triple came to an end. Hassan, who still has the longest distance to come, won gold in the 5000m on Monday but looked leggy on the final lap here.

Tokyo 2020 Kipyegon dissapears under Kenyan flag after crushing 1500m Olympic record for gold 4 HOURS AGO

Faith Kipyegon wins 1500m Image credit: Getty Images

Muir had qualified for the 800m and 1500m, but elected to focus on the latter in a bid to land a long-awaited medal.

The Olympics had already seen Team GB's other nearly woman of track and field, Holly Bradshaw, secure pole vault bronze before Muir's stunning final lap.

Positioned perfectly at the bell, Muir followed Kipyegon past Hassan on the final bend and kicked away down the home straight.

Muir had come agonisingly close to a global outdoor medal prior to the rearranged Games – finishing fifth and fourth at the 2015 and 2017 World Championships respectively, and seventh in Rio 2016 – having won the European 1500m title in 2018.

It was Team GB’s fifth medal on a frantic Friday, following Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald (women's madison - gold), Kate French (women's pentathlon - gold), Jack Carlin (men's sprint - bronze) and the women's hockey team (bronze).

The women's 4 x 100m relay team later added bronze.

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 ‘The world record holder had no answer!’ - Jepchirchir leads home Kenyan one-two in marathon 6 HOURS AGO