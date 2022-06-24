Reece Prescod has revealed his change in lifestyle as he prepares for the UK trials in Manchester, for the World Championships next month.

The Great Britain sprinter is highly regarded and believed to be the most talented sprinter the UK has to offer, but his preparation off the field was always holding him back.

Prescod competed at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics last year, despite his unconventional lead up to the competition, but a false start ended any hopes of a medal.

Whilst training for the World Championships last year, Prescod admitted to eating junk food and playing ‘Call of Duty’ which lead to him turning up to compete eight kilograms overweight.

Prescod explained: “It was quite a sad day. But with Call of Duty, I had to ask myself why I was playing it? Was I actually enjoying it or was I just upset about everything that was going on – and wanted to drown myself and just play games and eat food and stuff like that?

“I had to face a harsh reality with myself. I was using the PS5 to distract me. I feel this is a reset. A reset for Reece.”

However, in 2022 Prescod has completely rejuvenated his lifestyle and habits in order to give himself the best possible chance of medals this year.

Last month at the Golden Strike meeting in Ostrava, Prescod achieved his personal best in 100m with a 9.93 second time, just behind the British record of Linford Christie of 9.87.

Prescod reveals how he has developed over the past year: “As you get older, your body doesn’t work the same. When I was 19 or 20 I could go out, wake up the next day, and be ready.

“I was basically like a Duracell battery. Whereas now if I don’t get eight hours of sleep my eyes are red and tired. As everyone says, I’m a bit of an old man now. But I think the old man lifestyle is helping.”

It is undeniable that Prescod has turned things around on the track, with the best preparation ahead of the UK trials and World Championships.

However, he also outlines the importance of beginning to see a sports psychologist and a therapist to maintain his shift his perception of how to deal with setbacks and challenges.

He stated: “I’ve always had this mentality of like: ‘Just deal with it or just kind of throw it under the carpet.’ So it has been challenging to open up and talk about things.

“Meanwhile, for recovery, I go to cryotherapy twice, three times a week. And I use the wellness centres as well, such as Repose Space in Kensington and spend time in saunas and spas too.

“It’s about those small 1% gains. If I am training better, eating better, sleeping better and my mentality is better, I should get better over time.”

Prescod also made another change over the past year by welcoming a new coach into his team, Marvin Rowe, who has been straight-talking and encouraged him to compete for the 100m and 200m.

“Marvin is building a stronger Reece, a more robust Reece. So when it comes down to the championships and you have to run round after round I’ll be ready. The talent is still there. I’ve just got to bring the best out myself now.”

Prescod has always shown that he is capable. Especially now with the shift in his team and his own mentality on and off the track, he can finally achieve what many had hoped he would.