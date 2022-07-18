Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stormed to a record fifth women's 100m World Championships title while Britain's Dina Asher-Smith finished fourth.

The 35-year-old came through in 10.67 seconds to seal a championship record as she finished ahead of her compatriots, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, who rounded out the all-Jamaican podium with silver and bronze.

Remarkably, the two-time Olympic champion's latest world title has come 13 years after her first, which she clinched back in 2009 in Berlin.

"I feel blessed to have this talent and to continue to do it at 35, having a baby, still going, and hopefully inspiring women that they can make their own journey," said Fraser-Pryce.

"I can't even imagine the amount of times I've had setbacks and I've bounced back and I'm here again.

"I continue to remind myself that sometimes it's not because you don't have the ability but it's the right time. It was the right time and I'm so, so grateful for the continuous support.

"This is the third one-two-three that I've been a part of and I'm so excited. I was able to come away with the win."

Asher-Smith told the BBC she was gutted with her fourth place: "This performance is phenomenal for me and I've had a fantastic championships.

"I really couldn't fault it but I'm so gutted that it didn't get me on the podium. I was so close. But that's just champs. I'm upset.

"It's been an interesting season for me so far. I've been in physical shape for a bit but I've had some life things that I'll probably talk about more after the 200m.

"I needed to make sure my mind was actually in the race rather than with my family or here. We're looking to keep going faster throughout the summer into Commonwealths and Europeans. But I definitely came here with an eye to get on to the podium."

Asher-Smith equalled her British record of 10.83 seconds in Eugene, but it still did not soften the blow of just missing out on the medal places.

