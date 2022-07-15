Tokyo has been announced as the host city for the 2025 World Athletics Championships after beating rival bids from Nairobi, Singapore and Silesia.

It’s the second time Tokyo have hosted the competition after staging the event in 1991.

The Japanese capital also held the delayed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics last year which took place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Within an extremely strong field of candidates to host the World Athletics Championships 2025, Tokyo offered a compelling bid,” said World Athletics president Lord Coe.

"I hope this will be a shining light for Japan as they celebrate 100 years of the Japanese Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF) in 2025, by bringing world-class athletics back to the people in Tokyo."

The high-tech Mondo track on Tokyo received positive reviews from the athletes at last year’s Olympics, with new world records set by Karsten Warholm and Sydney McLaughlin in the men’s and women’s 400m hurdles.

“Together with World Athletics as one team, we will capitalise on this opportunity to showcase the best possible global event for growing our sport to a higher level,” said JAAF president Mitsugi Ogata.

“History has shown that we have the ability and energy to host the world's top athletes and to inspire international audiences.

“We promise that the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo will be full of fans to become an unforgettable experience for the athletes and everyone involved."

This year’s World Athletics Championships begin on Friday in Oregon, after it was delayed by a year.

Budapest will host the 2023 World Championships before Tokyo restores the normal two-year cycle in 2025.

