Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs came with a withering run in the final 10 metres to take gold in the men's 60m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

Jacobs’ big rivals from America, Christian Coleman and Marvin Bracy, were faster out of the blocks - and Coleman, back in action following an 18-month ban for missed drugs tests, looked set to take the gold as he led at halfway.

Bracy, so impressive in the semi-finals, began to cut into his compatriot’s lead - but Italy’s Jacobs came over the top of both of them to claim the gold in a time of 6.41s. Coleman was given the same time as Jacobs, but the Italian's rapid finish proved the difference.

Adam Thomas of Great Britain came home in fifth in a time of 6.60s.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas produced a brilliant controlling run to win gold in the women’s 400m. The Olympic champion ran hard from the outside lane and was able to cross in front at the bell. Femke Bol gave chase but lost ground down the back straight on the final lap, and despite making ground in the final 60m, Miller-Uibo had enough in the tank to hold on in a time of 50.31 seconds. Stephenie Ann McPherson took the bronze.

Olympic champion Damian Warner proved he is head and shoulders above his rivals in the multi-event format by taking gold in the heptathlon. His points total of 6489 had the Canadian comfortably ahead of Simon Ehammer and Ashley Moloney.

Sandi Morris’ clearance of 4.80m was enough for the American to defend her pole vault title, with her compatriot Katie Nageotte taking silver. Tina Sutej of Slovenia grabbed the bronze medal.

Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia celebrates winning the Women's 1500 Metres Final in a new Championship record time of 3:57.19 on Day Two of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022 at Belgrade Arena on March 19, 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

Jereem Richards held off a late charge from Trevor Bassitt to claim gold in the men’s 400m. His time of 45.00 seconds - a championship record - was .05s ahead of Bassitt. Carl Bengstrom of Sweden secured the bronze.

Mariano Garcia of Spain held off the determined challenge of Kenyan teenager Noah Kibet to take gold in the men’s 800m - with Bryce Hoppel a fast-finishing third.

Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia led home a 1,2,3 for her country - proving in a different league to Axumawit Embaye and Hirut Meshesha as she smashed the championship record with a time of 3:57.19 to claim gold in the 1500m.

Cyrena Samba-Mayela was overcome with emotion after producing a blistering finish off the final hurdle to claim gold for France in the women's 60m. Her time of 7.78s was good enough to pip Devynne Charlton and Gabriele Cunningham.

Ditaji Kambundji, who saw her sister take gold in the 60m on Friday, took a crashing fall.

