One of the most moving celebrations at the Tokyo Olympics came in the women’s badminton doubles, where Indonesian duo Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu stuck an emotional gold.

After finishing off a two-set victory over China’s Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan, Polii and Rahayu sunk to the court in disbelief as the tears flowed.

Polii in particular was overcome with emotion, resting her head on the court and sobbing into her hands as the enormity of the achievement sunk in.

"What a sensational victory," came the reaction from the Eurosport commentary box.

"The first unseeded pair to win Olympic gold in the women's doubles, the first players from Indonesia to win any medal in the women's doubles, and now players from Indonesia have won medals in all five disciplines - a feat only achieved by China. The joy overwhelming."

The Indonesians came through two close sets 21-19 and 21-15 to end their hunt for a global title, having secured bronze at the 2018 and 2019 World Championships.

They signed off their celebrations with an impromptu dance and blowing a kiss down the on-court camera.

