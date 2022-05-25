Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says the lack of gun reform in the US is “pathetic” after making a passionate plea for change following a fatal school shooting in Texas.

He was speaking ahead of their playoff defeat to Dallas Mavericks, just a few hundred miles away from Ulvalde, where 21 people including 19 young children were shot dead by a lone gunman.

Ad

“When are we going to do something,” Kerr shouted at his press conference before the game, banging his hands on the table.

NBA LeBron James breaks all-time NBA scoring record in Lakers defeat 13/02/2022 AT 11:45

“I’m tired. I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there.

“I am so tired of the, excuse me, I am sorry, I am tired of the moments of silence. Enough!”

The right to bear arms is part of the American constitution but a bill which would force greater background checks has failed to make the Senate, after passing in the lower House of Representatives. Kerr directly addressed the Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, in a plea to revisit the proposed legislation.

“I ask you, Mitch McConnell, I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence and school shootings and supermarket shootings.

"I ask you: Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers? Because that’s what it looks like. It’s what we do every week.”

Kerr signed off the press conference with another bang on the table, shouting “It’s pathetic, I’ve had enough” before leaving the room.

His comments were backed up by Warriors star player Steph Curry, who praised Kerr’s activism.

"I can't even imagine the pain,” he said.

“So for coach to come up here and say what he said and every word that he said was powerful, was meaningful."

NBA Toronto Raptors beat Golden State Warriors to deliver Canada first NBA title 14/06/2019 AT 07:31