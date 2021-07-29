The Olympics couldn’t take place without the legion of volunteers who help make it happen.

But two were guilty of taking their jobs a little too seriously during the men’s basketball match between Japan and Slovenia at the Saitama Super Arena.

Two cleaners ran onto the court to helpfully swab inside the arc during the fourth quarter – only to spin into a hasty about-turn when they realised the action hadn’t stopped and play was hurtling towards them.

Tokyo 2020 Watch crazy moment confused cleaners almost collide with stars during basketball match 3 HOURS AGO

The pair only just managed to get off court before the ball was teed up by NBA star Luka Doncic for Edo Muric to slam home for Slovenia, with the 6’8” tall forward showing remarkable composure given the accidental intrusion.

Slovenia won the match 116-81 to make it two wins from two in Tokyo as Doncic top scored again with 25, including two three-pointers. With the NBA-packed USA team looking out of sorts in 2021, they will have dreams on bringing home the gold medal.

'Act of absolute madness!' - Boxer tries to bite opponent's ear in wild moment

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Tokyo 2020 - Canada vs Republic of Korea - Basketball - Olympic Highlights 10 HOURS AGO