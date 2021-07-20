Norway’s beach handball team have been fined after wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the European Beach Handball Championships.

The European Handball Federation (EHF) confirmed a €1,500 (£1,295) fine for “improper clothing”.

The rules state that women should wear bikini bottoms when they are competing.

A statement from the governing body read: “The Disciplinary Commission at the Beach Handball EURO 2021 has dealt with a case of improper clothing.

“In the bronze medal game against Spain on Sunday the team of Norway played with shorts that are not according to the Athlete Uniform Regulations defined in the IHF Beach Handball Rules of the Game.”

Norway’s Handball Federation (NHF) have not only said they would pay the fine for the players, but have also backed the decision to wear shorts.

“We are very proud of these girls who are at the European Championships in beach handball,” read a statement on Instagram.

“They raised their voice and told us that enough is enough. We are the Norwegian Handball Federation and we stand behind you and support you. We will continue to fight to change the international regulations for attire, so that players can play in the clothing they are comfortable with.”

Norway’s players wore shorts during their bronze medal match against Spain in Varna, Bulgaria.

The BBC reports that Norway approached the EHF before the tournament to ask for permission to play in shorts, but were told that breaches of the rules were punishable by fines.

Kare Geir Lio, the head of NHF, told AFP: “It should be a free choice within a standardised framework.

"The most important thing is to have equipment that athletes are comfortable with."