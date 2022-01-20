Anton Babikov secured his second-ever World Cup victory as he came out on top in the individual in Antholz-Anterselva on a day when a lot of the favourites struggled on the range.

The Russian, whose only previous win came in 2016 in Oestersund, was the only athlete to shoot clear and finished 9.7 seconds clear of Tarjei Boe, who had the consolation of taking the individual crystal globe thanks to his second runner-up finish in as many individual races, with two misses on the final shoot proving costly.

That was still enough to leapfrog Sturla Holm Laegreid, last year's discipline crystal globe winner, with the Norwegian finishing 5th.

Johannes Thingnes Boe also looked to be approaching his best form as he finished fourth, showing good ski speed while missing three targets in all. He narrowly missed out on the podium, with Russia's Said Karimulla Khalili taking third.

Overall World Cup leader Quentin Fillon-Maillet endured a tough afternoon, missing five targets in all including three on his second prone shoot as he had to settle for 20th spot.

However with his closest rival in the World Cup standings, Sweden's Sebastian Samuelsson, absent, and Emilien Jacquelin only finishing 10th, Fillon Maillet retains an overall lead of 101 points.

