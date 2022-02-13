Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold has been given the all-clear after her bid for a medal in biathlon’s 10km pursuit dramatically unravelled due to exhaustion at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Norwegian was challenging her team-mate and eventual winner Marte Olsbu Roeiseland coming out of the final shoot but her bid to get on the podium quickly fell apart, as Sweden’s Elvira Oeberg surged past her to win silver ahead of Tiril Eckhoff.

Tandrevold, who has quickly tired at high profile races in the past, was visibly struggling and eventually finished 14th, before she collapsed past the finish line.

The 25-year-old received lengthy medical treatment but was eventually helped off the course, but the team doctor, Lars Kolsrud, says she never lost consciousness and that she is recovering well.

“Ingrid has dressed herself, and now sits and eats and relaxes,” said Kolsrud.

“She is very sorry that she did not get the position she had hoped for. She was really knocked out and took everything out, but was conscious all the time.

“The last thing she said was that she was very proud of her friends, and that if she had to give up that place first, it would be to Tiril”.

Tandrevold, a three-time relay world champion, previously struggled with exhaustion at a World Cup race in January 2021, when she had to pull out in the final lap of a sprint race.

