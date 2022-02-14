Norwegian biathlete Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold will take no further part in the Winter Olympics so that doctors can investigate what went wrong after she collapsed at the end of the 10km pursuit.

The three-time relay world champion was on course to win a medal in Beijing before she completely ran out of energy on the final lap. Tandrevold, who has had health problems during races before, struggled to even finish the event and ended up in 14th place. She collapsed in exhaustion after crossing the line and had to be helped out of the finish area by Norwegian team officials, although she never lost consciousness.

She was still due to compete at the Games in the women’s 4x6km relay, where Norway is the big gold-medal favourite, but the Norwegian medical team have intervened.

“I just think I pushed my limits in the altitude and in a tough race, but since I’ve had issues with my heart earlier in my career, we need to be careful and we need to check it out further,” Tandrevold said.

“I’m not allowed to compete more in these Olympics so I will go home to Norway.”

Tandrevold was not involved in the mixed relay at the start of the Games, and she had hopes of winning her first Olympic medal on Wednesday in the relay, when team-mate Marte Olsbu Roeiseland will be chasing a fourth Beijing gold.

“We want to take her home and have her examined and see what we can do, and what we can help (with) so this is not happening again,” said Norway team doctor Lars Kolsrud.

Tandrevold, who says she hopes she has “many years” left in the sport, is disappointed - but knows it is the right decision: “There is nothing I want more than to compete in the relay with my team-mates and the other girls and the best team," she said, "but my health is more important."

