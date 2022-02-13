Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland secured her third biathlon gold medal of the Beijing Winter Olympics by winning the women's 10km pursuit in dominant fashion.

Roeiseland started the race with a 30-second lead after winning the 7.5km sprint on Friday and built her advantage to 1:36.5 by the finish.

Elvira Oeberg of Sweden took her second straight silver despite missing three targets and Tiril Eckhoff of Norway grabbed the bronze.

Fellow Norwegian Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold had looked set for a medal after leaving the final shooting range in third place but then completely ran out of steam and was barely able to finish the race. She slowly skied across the finish line in 11th place before immediately collapsing into the snow of exhaustion and had to be helped up by Norwegian team officials.

"Ingrid has dressed herself, and now sits and eats and relaxes," said team doctor Lars Kolsrud. "She is very sorry that she did not get the position she had hoped for. She was really knocked out and took everything out, but was conscious all the time.

"The last thing she said was that she was very proud of her friends, and that if she had to give up that place first, it would be to Tiril."

Roeiseland won two silver medals in Pyeongchang in 2018 but became the first athlete to take three golds in Beijing after also helping Norway win the mixed relay . She has four medals in total from these Games after a bronze in the individual race.

The Norwegian star hit all 10 targets on her two prone shoots but then gave her closest chasers a glimmer of hope when she missed one on the first standing shoot - forcing her to ski around a penalty loop. But Oeberg and Dorothea Wierer of Italy both missed twice on the third range, essentially putting Roeiseland out of sight.

Roeiseland then made sure of the gold by hitting all five of her last targets and gave a thumbs-up when leaving the range for the final time - knowing that another Olympic title was in the bag.

There could be more to come as well, with Norway the big favourites in the women's relay on Wednesday.

