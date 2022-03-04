Christiansen leads Norway to men's relay success

Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen held his nerve to lead Norway home to men's biathlon relay victory at the World Cup after their Olympic success in Beijing.

Even without the Boe brothers, Norway completed a dominant season with four wins out of five World Cup races as Christiansen shot ten from ten on the final leg to see the Norwegians to victory, just as he had on the anchor leg in Beijing.

Ad

A thrilling race saw the lead change hands multiple times, notably when Emilien Jacquelin took more than 30 seconds out of the field to take France from seventh to first at the halfway stage.

Biathlon Maillet stretches World Cup advantage while Herrmann returns to top of podium 6 HOURS AGO

France looked like they might take the win when Simon Desthieux put Quentin Fillon Maillet, winner of five Olympic medals in Beijing including two golds, into a narrow lead.

But on this occasion, the Frenchman did not quite have the speed and had to settle for third place on the podium.

Just ahead of him was Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden, along with Jacquelin the most likely challenger to Fillon Maillet for the overall crystal globe.

The small globe, however, belongs to Norway, victorious in every men's relay this season bar Ruhpolding.

The action in Kontiolahti continues on Saturday with the men's and women's sprint races.

Sportsbeat 2022

Kontiolahti 'Sensational' - Norway triumph again in Kontiolahti with supreme relay YESTERDAY AT 15:42