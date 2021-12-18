The Oeberg sisters made it a double podium in the pursuit at Le Grand Bornand as Elvira claimed the first World Cup win of her career.

The younger Swede missed just twice over the four shoots to take the win by 4.2 seconds from home favourite Julia Simon, with older sister Hanna coming home third.

Elvira Oeberg has been the best young biathlete of the season so far, leading the under-25 rankings and fourth in the overall standings before this race.

And after three podium finishes this season, she broke her World Cup duck in style despite a miss on the final shoot.

Simon missed just once, on the last shoot, and that proved costly as she relinquished the chance of victory and had to settle for second.

The top two had enough of a lead to stay clear of the rest of the field, with Hanna Oeberg winning the race for third ahead of overall leader Marte Olsbu Roeiseland.

The Norwegian stays top of the standings on 379 points, with Elvira Oeberg up to second on 327 ahead of Belarus duo Dzinara Alimbekava and Hanna Sola.

Later in the day, Quentin Fillon Maillet produced a flawless display as he wowed the home crowd by taking men's pursuit glory.

Setting off in fourth spot, Fillon Maillet shot clear through the first three shoots to open up a lead over the rest of the field.

And coming into the final standing shoot, he nailed five more to guarantee the win, setting himself up for a lap of honour, collecting a flag and coasting over the line to the acclaim of the crowd.

Johannes Thingnes Boe had set off first and was looking to preserve a perfect record in the pursuit at Le Grand Bornand, but two misses on the first shoot saw him fall back and Fillon Maillet ensured he never had a chance to come back, eventually finishing fifth.

The Frenchman took the win by 16.1 seconds from Eduard Latypov in second, with Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen completing the podium.

Overall World Cup leader Sebastian Samuelsson was never in the hunt, finishing in 11th place, which allowed Fillon Maillet to overtake him at the top of the season-long standings.

It will be all to play for in the first mass start of the season on Sunday as just eight points separate Fillon Maillet at the top from Christiansen and Latypov in joint fourth, with Samuelsson and Emilien Jacquelin sandwiched in between.

