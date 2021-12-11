Quentin Fillon Maillet and Emilien Jacquelin staged a superb Hochfilzen one-two as French dominance of men's pursuit biathlon continued.

Overcoming a miss in the opening, prone shooting, Fillon Maillet cleared the last standing stage of the 12.5km to claim his first victory of the season in a time of 33:52.

"I had a great shape today and my legs felt great," said the gold medallist. "I was strong in the standing shooting and trusted myself. I am very happy. I never expected to finish on the podium with my colleagues. That is an amazing day for the French team!"

His team-mate Jacquelin also incurred one shooting penalty, in the second prone shoot, but skied well and took silver 32.1 seconds back.

"I would rate it 18 on 20; it was a good one. I am really satisfied with my shooting, nineteen is great but not perfect. How I made and constructed it, I am really satisfied, a good race for the future."

It was nearly a French clean sweep but Sweden's Sebastian Samuelsson edged out Simon Desthieux in a photo finish for bronze, with the margin one-hundredth of a second.

Meanwhile, the Oeberg sisters led Sweden to a convincing victory in the women's 4x6km relay at the Austrian resort.

Elvira shot clean and Hanna only missed once on the anchor leg to lift their team to victory in a time of 1:13.52. They took gold 29.1 seconds ahead of Russia and 59.2 ahead of France.

