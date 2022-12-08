Denise Herrmann-Wick produced a flawless display on the range to take a first World Cup victory of the season in the 7.5km sprint in Hochfilzen.

The German shot clear in Austria to claim her tenth World Cup win overall as she overhauled Czech Republic's Marketa Davidova to win by 20 seconds.

Herrmann-Wick won the small crystal globe in the discipline in 2019/20, and now sits first in the sprint standings after two races.

Davidova missed one shot on the prone shoot, costing her a chance at the win, while France's Julia Simon also missed once on her way to third.

The consolation for Simon will be that this second podium of the season is enough to go top of the overall World Cup standings at this early stage in the campaign.

The action in Hochfilzen continues on Friday in the men's sprint with the women racing again on Saturday in the pursuit.

