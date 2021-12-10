Johannes Kuehn and Hanna Sola each claimed their maiden biathlon World Cup victories on an exciting day of sprint action in Hochfilzen.

"It is a great feeling; everybody likes to be good," he said.

"A World Cup win is crazy. Everybody is dreaming of winning one time. My last win was in an IBU Cup in 2015 or something. It is a good day for me, a great day!"

I was happy with my shooting and I tried to stay calm out of the range because it is far to the finish line. Last week, I had quite a bad last kilometre, so I tried to save some energy for that.

Belarusian Anton Smolski had a flawless day with the rifle and claimed his first ever World Cup medal, storming to bronze courtesy of a personal best display.

"I am very satisfied and glad about my shooting, because everything worked quite well for me in training but not in Oestersund," he said.

"Maybe I was too nervous but right now, I am really happy. In Oestersund, I was skiing very well but forgot how to shoot.

"Here I focused on shooting and although the conditions were not that easy, I managed to shoot clean."

A fine day for Belarus continued in the women's 7.5km as Sola convincingly claimed the spoils.

The 25-year-old shot clean in prone and standing before displaying her speed on the skis to cross the line in 20:44.4.

Two shooting errors proved costly for France's Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, who was 46.8 seconds back in second, while Norway's Marte Olsbu Roeiseland was third.

"I am so surprised that I do not really have the words right now," Sola said.

"I feel like I have to wake up. I just need time; but I am really, really glad."

