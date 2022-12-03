Johannes Thingnes Boe showed off his blistering speed on the snow as he took victory in the 10km sprint in Kontiolahti, to make it two World Cup wins in a row in Finland.

After helping Norway to relay victory on Thursday, Boe impressed in the sprint as he overcame one miss to take the win from compatriot Sturla Holm Laegreid by 10.5 seconds.

That was despite Laegreid shooting clear, a feat also achieved by Germany's Roman Rees in third spot.

The win takes Boe into first place in the World Cup standings, having finished 12th in the opening individual event, with Boe one point clear of Martin Ponsiluoma in the overall rankings.

After taking the win, Boe still was not entirely happy with his performance.

He said: "You can be (satisfied) but you are always hunting for clean shooting in the sprint, especially having a pursuit the day after. It is a little bit frustrating. Most important is to get to win. Missing one means that you are able to miss one more and then I would be out of the victory. Today I am happy that I finished first in a very tight race."

Meanwhile in the women's 7.5km sprint, Austria's Lisa Theresa Hauser took the victory ahead of Italy's Lisa Vitozzi.

Hauser shot clear to clinch the fourth World Cup win of her career, finishing 17.3 seconds clear of Vitozzi, whose one miss proved costly.

On a day when the Oeberg sisters both shot poorly, it was another Swede who completed the podium, Linn Persson finishing strongly to edge out Emma Lunder of Canada.

