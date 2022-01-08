Marte Olsbu Roeiseland held her nerve to lead Norway home to an emphatic victory in the first mixed relay of the Biathlon World Cup season in Oberhof.

The Boe brothers, Tarjei and Johannes Thingnes, had put the Norwegians into a comfortable lead after the first two legs, with Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold maintaining the advantage.

Olsbu Roeiseland came under pressure from Hanna Sola of Belarus but missed just one target across two shoots to come home 23.1 seconds clear.

After strong showings from the men, Dzinara Alimbekava and Sola ensured Belarus would take a comfortable second place.

There was a huge battle for the final place on the podium, with five teams still in contention heading into the final shoot. In the end though, Julia Simon was the fastest on the skis and missed just once on the standing shoot to give France the bronze, despite the absence of Emilien Jacquelin and Quentin Fillon Maillet, the top two in the men's World Cup.

Sweden came into the race as one of the favourites, but Sebastian Samuelsson needed two penalty loops on the opening leg and they never recovered.

Elvira Oeberg gave it everything to try to chase down an unlikely bronze but ran out of steam and had to settle for fourth.

