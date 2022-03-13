Norwegian quartet Sivert Guttorm Bakken, Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen, Tiril Eckhoff and Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold were at the top of the podium in the 4x7.5 mixed relay.

They finished in a time of 1:19:39.3, 22.5 seconds ahead of second-placed Swedish team Jesper Nelin, Martin Ponsiluoma, Linn Persson and Elvira Oeberg.

Ad

French quad Simon Desthieux, Quentin Fillon Maillet, Chloe Chevalier and Justine Braisaz-Bouchet finished third, 34.6 seconds behind the winners.

Biathlon Fillon Maillet takes second in mass start to clinch overall crystal globe YESTERDAY AT 15:34

Sturla Holm Laegreid and Marte Olsbu Roeiseland finished in a time of 34:12.8 to take top spot for Norway in the single mixed relay, while Sweden were again runners up.

Sebastian Samuelsson and Hanna Oeberg finished 12.5 seconds behind the leaders, while German duo Erik Lesser and Franziska Preuss finished comfortably third, five seconds behind Swedish team but 48 seconds clear of fourth-placed French pair Antonin Guigonnat and Anais Chevalier-Bouchet.

Biathlon Simon flies to sprint victory in Otepaa 11/03/2022 AT 14:44