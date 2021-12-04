Marte Olsbu Roeiseland produced her trademark blazing final loop to record a first Biathlon World Cup win of the season in the women's 10km pursuit in Oestersund.

Heading out of the final standing stage, the Norwegian trailed current yellow bib holder Lisa Theresa Hauser by half a second but skied strongly to overhaul the deficit and cross the line victorious in 32:20.6.

Despite shooting clean, Hauser - who triumphed in the 7.5km sprint 48 hours earlier to move top of the overall season standings - ultimately finished fourth, 7.9s behind Olsbu Roeiseland.

That was because French duo Anais Bescond and Anais Chevalier-Bouchet both outskied her in the final section with Bescond, who shot perfectly, ending 4.8s behind the Norwegian winner in silver and Chevalier-Bouchet (one penalty) crossing the line in third.

Olsbu Roeiseland incurred one penalty on the range but overcame that en route to a memorable triumph that also saw her climb to second in the overall standings, where she is now just nine points behind Hauser.

"It was just crazy," said Olsbu Roeiseland of her win. "On my way into the last standing stage, there were how many people, was it seven that could win?

"Just a tough competition. I just had to focus on what I could do, just shut off my brain and just close in on them. I think that was a good plan."

There was further success for Norway's biathletes on the day as they dominated the men's 4x7.5km relay to take victory, with Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen sealing the deal on the anchor leg.

The quartet of Sivert Guttorm Bakken, Tarjei Boe, Johannes Thingnes Boe and Christiansen needed just four spare rounds to take glory, finishing 11.2s ahead of France in second as Russia, with one penalty and nine spares, were 45.8s back in third.

