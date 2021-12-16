Marte Olsbu Roeiseland stretched her lead at the top of the world rankings with a third World Cup win of the season at Le Grand Bornand.

The Norwegian had claimed pursuit wins in Oestersund and Hochfilzen and in France she added a 7.5km sprint title to her collection in a flawless showing.

Her clean shooting and superior ski speed proved enough to get the better of home favourite Anais Bescond by 15.4 seconds.

Elvira Oeberg was the fastest on the skis, but two missed targets meant that she had to settle for third on the day.

Tiril Eckhoff, last season's overall crystal globe winner, looked like she might finally record a first podium of the season but a miss on the standing shoot undid her good work as she had to settle for 11th place overall.

But it is her compatriot Roeiseland who is the in-form biathlete at the moment, extending her lead at the top of the overall standings to 61 points from Dzinara Alimbekava, who moved a point clear of her compatriot Hanna Sola with sixth to Sola's seventh.

