Quentin Fillon Maillet claimed a fourth World Cup win of the season and a second in succession to consolidate his place at the top of the overall standings.

The Frenchman had won three pursuit events out of four this year, and now added a first sprint victory in Ruhpolding with a fine showing.

He shot clear and came home 7.2 seconds clear of home favourite Benedikt Doll, with Anton Smolski completing the podium.

And it proved to be a big day for Fillon Maillet in the overall standings as all of his main rivals lost ground.

Compatriot Emilien Jacquelin could only finish 53rd with four misses in all, while Sebastian Samuelsson also struggled on the range missing twice in the standing shoot to come home 18th.

And with fourth-placed Tarjei Boe absent, Fillon Maillet now holds a 72-point lead over Jacquelin, while Samuelsson is third, a further point back.

Fillon Maillet will look to extend his lead when he sets off first in the pursuit on Sunday.

