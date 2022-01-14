Julia Simon led favourites France home for a comprehensive victory in the women's 4x6km relay for their second World Cup win of the campaign.

Sweden, despite the absence of the Oeberg sisters, came home in second, the position they also hold in the World Cup standings behind the French.

Sisters Anais Chevalier-Bouchet and Chloe Chevalier had put France third after the first two legs before Braisaz-Bouchet opened up a 13-second lead when handing over to Simon.

The podium was completed by Russia, a further 37 seconds back, while Belarus, who on paper had one of the stronger teams, had to settle for fifth after Hanna Sola's disastrous effort on the prone shoot which required a penalty loop and saw her fall out of podium contention.

