France's Julia Simon and Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe claimed pursuit victories from the first Biathlon World Cup of the season in Kontiolahti on Sunday.

Five-time Olympic gold medallist Boe collected three penalties in the men's 12.5km pursuit but finished 19.2 seconds ahead of fellow Norwegian Sturla Holm Laegreid who crucially picked up two penalties of his own.

Ad

The 29-year-old also topped the podium on Saturday ahead of Laegreid in the 10km sprint and takes the yellow bib going into next week's event in Hochfilzen, Austria.

Kontiolahti Highlights: World Cup Biathlon men's pursuit - Johannes Thignes Boe roars to victory 7 HOURS AGO

Double Olympic silver medallist Emilien Jacquelin of France rounded off the podium 47.3 seconds behind Boe with two penalties.

In contrast, French biathlete Simon shot cleanly in the women's 10km pursuit to pip Dorothea Wierer to first with a time of 31:13.

The Italian was also perfect with the rifle but couldn't claw back a 11.9-second gap from the 26-year-old from Albertville.

Elvira Oeberg of Sweden is in possession of the women's dark blue U25 bib after the first World Cup of the season after finishing third with one penalty and 21.7 seconds behind Simon.

Kontiolahti Highlights: Hauser shoots clean to win Kontiolahti 7.5km sprint YESTERDAY AT 17:16