Sweden claimed the women's relay World Cup crystal globe in dramatic fashion after leaders France were disqualified in the final race of the season in Kontiolahti.

Norway made just four mistakes to take victory ahead of the Swedes, but the drama came after the French were disqualified for an issue with an extra bullet by Olympic mass start champion Justine Braisaz-Bouchet on the third leg.

With the Swedes coming second, the French had needed to finish in the top 14 to take the World Cup victory and despite some poor shooting, Julia Simon came home sixth over the line.

However the jury had already made the decision to disqualify them for Braisaz-Bouchet's infraction by that point.

That meant that Olympic relay champions Sweden overhauled them at the top of the World Cup standings, retaining the title that they won on countback a year ago as they finished on 243 points.

Norway's second successive win saw them end the season in second place on 235 points, with the French third on 216 points.

Italy completed the podium with their best relay result of the season.

