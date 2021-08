BMX

Tokyo 2020 - ‘No one else is riding it like this!’ – Declan Brooks hits double backflip

Britain's Declan Brooks bravely executed a double backflip, the same move which saw him knocked unconscious only a month ago, en route to securing a silver medal in the men's BMX freestyle final at Tokyo 2020. Britain have now won three golds and one bronze out of four BMX events at the Games.

00:01:09, 32 minutes ago