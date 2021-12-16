Bobsleigh is an event Team GB can get excited about ahead of the Beijing Olympics - with medal prospects and a shot at history through the London 2012 long jump champion Greg Rutherford.

Brad Hall’s younger team have shown their potential throughout 2021 with multiple podiums in the two-man and four-man event, starting the World Cup season with two silver medals after impressing at a Beijing test event.

But much of the focus is on Rutherford - on Lamin Dean’s team - who is looking to become the first British athlete to win medals in both the Summer and Winter Games. Injury delayed his start to the World Cup season, which has raised some doubts about his participation in Beijing - but the noises out of the bobsleigh camp are that he will be back fit soon.

Mica McNeill leads the women’s challenge for Britain in the two-women with her team-mate, Montell Douglas, who - if it was not for Rutherford - would be chasing a unique achievement. The former sprinter, who is also a Commonwealth relay gold medallist, has already represented Team GB at a Beijing Olympics, competing in the summer Games in 2008 - where she helped the 4x100m relay team reach the final. McNeill will also be competing in the monobob.

Great Britain will be looking for a first medal since 2014 - although that team was deprived of its podium moment in Sochi. The four-man group finished fifth, but after two Russian teams were disqualified for breaking doping regulations, they were eventually upgraded to bronze. Only Joel Fearon survives from that group, with the rest retired, and he will be one of Rutherford’s colleagues on Team Dean.

The team to look out for will, again, be Germany, who have a total of 13 Olympic golds, although Switzerland have the best total number of all colours, with 31 in all.

Team GB bobsleigh participants and medal prospects

Brad Hall and Greg Cackett made it two medals in as many days as they won World Cup silver in the 4-man bobsleigh in Igls alongside Nick Gleeson and Taylor Lawrence (credit @rekords) Image credit: Eurosport

Brad Hall looks to be the athlete for British fans to get most excited about, at least that seems to be the case judging on early 2021/22 season form. Along with Greg Cackett, the pair have achieved podium places in the two-man, and it was the same case when Nick Gleeson and Lawrence Taylor joined them for the four-man.

The other men’s four-man team is far more experienced and has a higher profile. Greg Rutherford is the star name in Lamin Dean’s squad, along with Toby Olubi and Joel Fearon, who is the only active British bobsleigh athlete who has an Olympic medal already.

Fearon was part of the Sochi 2014 team upgraded to bronze after two Russian teams were disqualified for doping.

In the women’s event, Mica McNeill is the number one British pilot and hopes to go in the monobob (single athlete event) and the two woman. Her team-mate for the latter is former sprinter Montell Douglass, who’s already been to an Olympics in Beijing, when she competed in the 2008 Summer Games.

Bobsleigh events and format

In the men’s competition, there are two disciplines - two-man and four-man - and it has featured in almost every Winter Olympics since 1924.

Women’s competition was first introduced at Salt Lake City 2002 with the two-woman event, while the monobob - a single person bobsleigh - will make its debut in Beijing.

All of the events follow the same format - compete across four heats, with the lowest cumulative time winning gold.

The key is to get off to a rapid start with the push, which is why Britain has included so many explosive sprinters over the past few decades.

Who won the last Olympic Gold in bobsleigh and what is the world record?

As an example of how tight competition can be, the Canadian team of Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz shared two-man gold with Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis in Pyeongchang, with both crews setting identical times over four runs.

Friedrich and Margis picked up two golds in South Korea, teaming up with Candy Bauer and Martin Grothkopp to take the four-man title.

In the women’s event, the title also went to Germany, with Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz taking gold.

There is no world record due to the courses all being different, but the top speed recorded is reported to be 201 km/h.

Bobsleigh rules

The course length in Beijing is 1615 meters including 16 turns and a unique 360 degree section.

Bobsleighs are steered using two ropes (a bit like a very basic sled), with the brake applied from the back. Athletes attempt to get the best possible start with an explosive push, and the clock starts once they have hit the 15-metre mark.

Crews also have to stick to weight limits - 630kg for the four-man, 390kg for two-man and 340kg for the two-woman. This is the combined weight of the sled, athletes and equipment, and any excess will result in disqualification.

What’s the difference between bobsleigh, skeleton and luge?

Bobsleigh has a self-contained sled, much like sitting in a cockpit - but it has similar principles as the other sliding sports by using the same course with sleds built on top of runners (blades).

In skeleton, a small sled is leapt on by an athlete taking on the track head first and on their front, while luge is the opposite - feet first and on their back.

How do you steer a bobsleigh?

Remember those rather flimsy ropes that are at the front of a battered plastic sled from your childhood? Well, sort of like that. Two handles are attached to pieces of rope so that the front runner can be manoeuvred to the curvature of the course. There are also brakes at the back.

The key is to use these as subtly as possible and maintain the ideal racing line - any deviation will result in a slower time, and the margins are extremely fine.

Has the Jamaican team ever won a medal in Bobsleigh?

Cool Runnings is one of the greatest sports films, right? It has to be... but no, there has been no medal for the Jamaican bobsleigh team, though they are now a regular fixture - and it makes complete sense why that is the case.

As mentioned before, the sport is now littered with former sprinters who either did not make the grade or have wanted to try something new - their skill is one of the key attributes needed for a successful bobsleigh career, and Jamaica has an extremely strong athletics pedigree.

Jamaica made their debut at the 1988 Games in Calgary, led by Dudley Stokes, but they did not finish. Since then, the four-man team has competed at four more Games - the most recent in 1998.

In the two-man, teams competed between 1988-2002, before they made a return in 2014 - they did not qualify in 2018, but a two-woman team did.

