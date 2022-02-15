Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson suffered a scary high-speed crash in the two-man bobsleigh as Team GB’s medal hopes in the event were extinguished.

Already needing a miracle to haul themselves into podium contention, Hall misjudged a late corner on the third run as the sled toppled onto its side and careered down the finish straight.

Ad

Both men walked away from the incident.

Beijing 2022 'Very disappointed' - GB bobsleigh duo Hall and Gleeson suffer crash 2 HOURS AGO

“He’s hanging it out for speed, desperate to make the top 10,” said Martin Haven on Eurosport commentary as Hall battled to control his fallen sled.

“There is the danger out of Corner 13, lots of crashes in training. That is the first one we’ve seen in the race.

“Nick giving Brad a big hug. Don’t worry mate, it happens. It’s racing, that’s what it is. This is not gently driving down the track, this is 75mph, absolutely on the ragged edge."

Remarkably, despite their unusual finish, their time was only 0.17 seconds slower than they had managed in the second run on Monday. They still qualified for the fourth and final run and finished 11th.

The two-man bobsleigh was hyped as one of Team GB’s best medal hopes ahead of the Games. Hall will next pilot the four-man crew, who are also fancied in Beijing.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Hall and Gleeson point to gap in funding after opening day two-man bobsleigh disappointment 19 HOURS AGO