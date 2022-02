Bobsleigh

‘The greatest bobsleigher of all time!’ – Francesco Friedrich does the double-double again at Beijing Winter Olympics

Francesco Friedrich became the first athlete to defend both the two-man and four-man bobsleigh events after claiming victory at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre as his crew finished 0.37s clear of their compatriots in a German one-two. The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:23, an hour ago