2021 world champion Kaillie Humphries set the pace in the first two heats of the monobob at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

The US athlete - a two-time two-woman Olympic champion - set a combined time of 2:09:10 to lead after the first two heats of the newly-inaugurated discipline.

Canada’s Christine de Bruin is in second, just over a second back with a combined time of 2:10.14, and Germany’s 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games monobob gold medallist Laura Nolte is in bronze medal position with a time of 2:10.32.

The monobob world champion was fastest in both heats and confirmed her status as favourite by laying down two sub one-minute-and-five-second runs at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

That run was just spectacular. She has put together one of the most perfect runs,” said Mica Moore on commentary.

Elana Meyers Taylor, 37, who was joint third after the first run, remains in the hunt for a medal in fourth. She already has two silvers – in 2014 and 2018 – and a bronze in 2010, and was due to be a flag bearer but had to miss the opening ceremony after catching covid.

However, Humphries – whom Moore called cool, calm and collected” during her second run - has established herself as the clear favourite for gold, with De Bruin, Nolte and Meyers Taylor set to battle it out for the minor medals.

Three tenths of a second separate second to fourth with a further half second then to Mingming Huai in fifth.

They are going to have to do something very special to catch this woman tomorrow,” said Martin Haven on commentary for Eurosport.

Runs three and four take place on Monday 14 February at 01:30 and 03:00 GMT.

