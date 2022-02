Bobsleigh

Winter Olympics 2022 - ‘Swinging with the big names’ – Brad Hall's Team GB team in bobsleigh contention after heats

Brad Hall’s Great Britain bobsleigh team will be sixth overnight after the opening heats of the four-man event on Saturday morning, and go into the final day of Beijing 2022 with the hopes of landing a medal. The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:45, 28 minutes ago